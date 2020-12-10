Sections
Farmers' protest: Tikri and Dhansa borders remain closed

Farmers’ protest: Tikri and Dhansa borders remain closed

Those travelling to Haryana can take Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said in a tweet.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement. (HT Photo)

Amid the continuing stalemate between farmers and the Centre over the new agricultural laws, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday took to Twitter to inform commuters about routes closed for traffic in view of thousands of protesters camping at the national capital’s borders. The police also advised people to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Tikri and Dhansa borders are still closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrian movement, it said.

The closure of borders has also resulted in heavy traffic on alternative routes.

The farmer leaders rejected a government proposal to amend the new agriculture laws on Wednesday, and announced they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14.

This comes after the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

The farmer leaders have been adamant on their demand to scrap the laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

