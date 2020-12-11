Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls continue in Delhi, around borders

Farmers’ protest: Traffic snarls continue in Delhi, around borders

Commuters travelling to and from Haryana on Friday can use single carriageway in Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, , Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Singhu border where farmers are camped, near New Delhi, on Thursday. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT photo)

Traffic jams continued in several parts of Delhi, especially around the city’s borders, because of the ongoing farmers’ protest in the national Capital. Delhi Traffic Police said the traffic situation may worsen over the weekend as more farmers are joining the protests and their Unions are threatening to block the Delhi-Jaipur highway and take over the Yamuna expressway on Saturday.

Traffic police are heading a meeting on Friday to intensify presence around borders and other arterial roads within the city that might be affected by the protest.

The traffic police said that for commuters travelling to and from Haryana on Friday can use single carriageway in Jharoda, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan, , Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted on Friday morning that Jhatikara border will remain open only for two wheelers and pedestrians. The police also issued an advisory saying that the traffic was being diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GT Karnal road.

In another tweet, the police said, “Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari and Mangesh borders are closed. NH-44 is closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road , GTK road, NH-44.”

Apart from the borders, on Friday morning traffic remained heavy at ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Palam flyover, IIT-Delhi crossing, Rajouri Garden and near Sarai Kale Khan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MHA summons Bengal DGP, chief secy after attack on JP Nadda’s convoy
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
India not historically responsible for climate change: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Afghanistan peace process must preserve gains of past 20 years, says PM Modi
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Attack on BJP convoy: ‘Extremely disturbing,’ says Guv, submits report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi

latest news

SC to not hear plea to ascertain feasibility of confiscating black money
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Sanjay Dutt, Rajiv Kapoor team up for Toolsidas Junior. See poster
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi to address Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday
by Jayashree Nandi
Bihar youth killed in road rage after marriage party attacked by armed miscreants
by Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.