Fewer reserved ICU beds in private facilities

The Delhi government has told the Delhi high court it has reduced the reservation of Covid-19 intensive care units (ICU) beds to 40% in 33 private hospitals.

In an order passed on January 6 by RN Das, the medical superintendent of nursing homes, with the approval of state health minister Satyendar Jain, the government said it has accepted the recommendations made at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) review meeting on January 5 to reduce the number of beds further to 40%.

“It was further decided in the review meeting to convert four fully Covid private hospitals, namely, Fortis Super Speciality Hospital, Vasant Kunj; Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, Rohini; Maha Durga Charitable Trust Hospital, Model Town & Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, Pusa Road to be part Covid hospital,” the order read.

The government said these four private hospitals shall reserve 30% of their total bed capacity for the treatment of Covid-19 patients and 40% of their total ICU beds, or at least twice the number of occupied Covid-19 ICU beds as on January 5, whichever is higher, for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

On December 27, the government reduced the ICU beds reservation to 60%. However, it said they would not consider any further de-escalations in the wake of the new strain of the virus, as well as with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in mind. The government said it will review the situation in January.