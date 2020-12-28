Fewest new Covid-19 cases in Capital since May 26

: Daily new Covid-19 infections in the national capital touched a 219-day low on Monday, with the city adding 564 new cases — the fewest in a day since May 26, when 412 cases were reported.

To be sure, fewer tests were conducted on Sunday as compared to the weekly average. Even then, the positivity rate — which experts regard as a vital metric to understand the spread of an infection — remained below 1% for the fourth time in seven days.

Of the total 57,463 samples collected on Sunday, 0.98% tested positive. Further, 32,484 of these tests were conducted using the reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) method — regarded as the gold standard diagnosis for the coronavirus disease.

While cases and deaths have waned over the past few weeks, experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

The seven-day average cases too fell to 801, the lowest in 213 days, since an average of 724 cases in the seven days ending May 29.

The city recorded 21 deaths of the viral infection on Monday’s bulletin, which primarily records data from the previous day. Delhi has now seen 10,474 deaths of the illness.

Meanwhile, a vast majority of hospital beds reserved for the treatment of Covid-19 patients continue to remain vacant in the capital, with only 2,499 of 18,774 beds occupied. With this in mind, the Delhi government on Sunday scaled down the percentage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in 33 private hospitals in the city.

While informing the Delhi high court on Sunday that 60% such beds would be reserved instead of 80% previously, it added that it was not looking at scaling down this number further in view of New Years’ celebrations as well as a reportedly more contagious strain of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that emerged in the United Kingdom.