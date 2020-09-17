Financial duress acute in North corporation, commissioner asks officials not to take up fresh projects

Given the acute financial crisis that the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is currently undergoing, its commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has issued an order directing all heads of the departments “ to not to create any additional financial commitments”.

He said apart from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the corporation’s “adverse financial condition” was also due to the non-payment of grants on time by the Delhi government. This is the first time that the commissioner of a municipality has raised the issue of the city government not paying grants/dues on time.

Civic functionaries said that means no new project is likely to be taken up until the situation improves. As a result, all development works, such as the construction of new drains, roads, parking spaces and allocation of councillors’ funds, are likely to be affected.

In the circular issued on September 11, Bharti also accepted that the financial situation was so grave that the municipality was unable to pay salaries and pensions to certain categories of employees and former employees for the past five months.

“After the outbreak of Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown of Delhi since March 2020, the internal revenue of North DMC has decreased drastically. Further, the grant-in-aid, transfer duty and other such dues from GNCTD (Delhi government) are also not being released on time. In view of this, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation is facing a severe financial crunch that even salaries and pensions for the last five months to certain categories of employees have not been released,” the circular read.

Bharti further said that in view of the adverse financial condition of the north civic body, and keeping in mind the existing cash and committed liabilities, it has become expedient to avoid the creation of any further additional financial liability. “All heads of departments are hereby once again directed not to create any additional financial commitments except in unavoidable circumstances,” Bharti said.

A similar order was issued in August 2019 by then commissioner Varsha Joshi.

According to civic officials, the north corporation has a workforce of around 50,000 and it spends nearly ₹350 crore every month on salaries. Officials explained that other than self revenue generation, the civic body also gets a grant from the government along with a share in various taxes and advertisement revenue that the government collects on behalf of the corporation.

Teachers, doctors, nurses, sanitation employees, paramedical staff, engineers and other employees in different departments of the north corporation are currently owed a salary backlog of four to five months. The civil contractors of the north corporation have not been paid their bills since March 2015.

Hundreds of employees of different departments have been protesting at the Civic Centre — headquarters of north and south corporations — against non-payment of salaries.

Jai Prakash, mayor, north corporation, said the Delhi government has to give approximately ₹1,600 crore to the north civic body in first two quarters of the current fiscal. Of this, the government has so far released only about ₹400 crore. “The situation will improve if the Delhi government releases the pending ₹1,200 crore (approx). This is the first time that the commissioner has also raised the issue of non-payment of dues by the city government. We have been saying the same thing for past few months,” Prakash said.

Vikas Goel, AAP councillor and leader of opposition in the north corporation, stressed that the government had been paying its share to the corporation on time. “The commissioner’s statement seems to have been made under pressure from the political executive,” Goel said.