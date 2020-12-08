FIR against Delhi Congress chief, others for violating social distancing during Bharat Bandh

The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a case against Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Anil Chaudhary and other party workers for allegedly violating social distancing norms while participating in the nationwide strike (Bharat Bandh) on Tuesday, the police said.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and the Epidemic Disease Act against Chaudhary and others at the IP Estate police station, said deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia.

Around noon, as nearly 40 Congress workers led by DPCC president Chaudhary were protesting below the ITO flyover, they were found violating social distancing norms. They were taken to the police station, from where they were later released, DCP Bhatia said.

While the DCP said that nobody was arrested in the case, the DPCC president said that he was arrested illegally for protesting in support of the Bharat Bandh, demanding roll back of the three “anti-farmer laws”.

Chaudhary said, “Such arm-twisting, and undemocratic actions by the Delhi Police, cannot curb their resolve to support the farmers’ agitation. The farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi, braving the chilling cold and limited living conditions, demanding the rollback of the black Acts (farm laws), else they are prepared for a long haul of protests at the borders.”