FIR against hotel for violating Covid rules

New Delhi

Delhi Police on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against a hotel in north-west Delhi’s Pitampura for allegedly not enforcing Covid-19 guidelines during a wedding function organised at the venue on Thursday.

“There was no social distancing at the function and many people were not wearing masks,” Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) said.

Arya said a case under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to an order promulgated by a public servant) was filed at Maurya Enclave police station against City Park Hotel in Pitampura.

Though there were reports on social media that there was a gathering of more than 200 persons at the hotel and police took action because of this violation, the police did not confirm this.

Arya said police had filed case because the guests had flouted social distancing norms and did not wear masks.

When HT spoke to the hotel officials about the allegations, they called it a “fake”. “There was no wedding at our hotel on Thursday. These are fake allegations and any video being circulated could be an old one. We are complying with all government guidelines,” said an official of the hotel over the phone. She did not identify herself.

A short video clip in circulation, purportedly of a wedding at the hotel, showed a few guests dancing at the stage and hotel attendants -- many of them wearing face shields-- standing at a distance. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, or the number of guests.

The DCP said the FIR was registered after a local resident brought the video to the police’s notice.

The wedding guests were not booked, the officer said.

The Delhi Government had on Tuesday banned a gathering of more than 50 people at wedding venues in light of the rising number of Covid-19 infections. The government had earlier allowed a gathering of up to 200 persons.

Eish Singhal, Delhi Police spokesperson, said the order was implemented by police from Wednesday. “We are taking action whenever we receive a call about violations of this rule. But most hotels are complying with guidelines and taking undertakings from clients to ensure no more than 50 people attend the weddings. Caterers are not taking orders for more than 50 guests. Hotel owners are being careful to not invite police action and there is a general compliance. If there are violations by a few, we are taking immediate action,” said Singhal.

A district deputy commissioner of police (DCP) said police in civil dresses are taking rounds of wedding venues to see if there are any violations.