Sections
Home / Delhi News / Fire at footwear factory in Keshavpuram, no injuries reported

Fire at footwear factory in Keshavpuram, no injuries reported

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road industrial area near Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi gutting raw materials worth lakhs, fire...

Updated: May 26, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A massive fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a footwear manufacturing factory in Lawrence Road industrial area near Keshavpuram in northwest Delhi gutting raw materials worth lakhs, fire department officials and police officers said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg said the fire started around 8.30am and was mostly controlled by 1.30pm, though the cooling operation went on till evening. At least 10 people were working in the four-storey factory when the fire broke out. However, they all rushed out of the factory building as soon as the blaze started, officials said.

“A total of 23 fire tenders were used to douse the flames. The fire had engulfed the entire factory. Our 50 firefighters took around five hours to control the fire,” said Garg.

Though the fire officials are yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire, they suspect that it may have started because of a short-circuit. The fire officials said they are still investigating if the factory had violated any fire safety norms.



Divisional fire officer( west zone), Mukesh Verma, said the machines used for manufacturing footwear and some plastic materials were kept on the factory’s ground and first floor, while raw materials and the end products were stored on the remaining floors.

“The staircase was also blocked with the plastic materials which allowed the fire to spread rapidly and engulf the entire building. Around 10 workers who were inside had safely rushed out before our firefighters reached the spot,” said the divisional officer.

He added that three adjacent factory buildings were evacuated as a precautionary step during the firefighting operation.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said they were waiting for a complaint from the factory owner regarding the incident. “Further action would be taken accordingly,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

27 Shramik trains depart from Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Migrant, family survive only on water for 3 days
May 27, 2020 00:51 IST
Panvel crosses 400 mark with eight positive cases
May 27, 2020 00:43 IST
First major locust attack in state since 1993; 3 districts hit
May 27, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.