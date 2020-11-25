Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Fire at Ghazipur landfill rages for over 12 hours, adds to Delhi’s pollution woes

Fire at Ghazipur landfill rages for over 12 hours, adds to Delhi’s pollution woes

Air quality monitoring stations in east Delhi, which are closer to the landfill showed a major spike in pollution levels. At Patparganj, the levels were 423 and at Anand Vihar, the average AQI reading shot up to 445 at 1pm

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 14:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fire tenders at Ghazipur landfill site after a fire broke out, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI)

On the day when Delhi’s air quality slipped into the severe zone, a fire at east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill has added to the Capital’s problems.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) teams which have been working to control the fire, said that they received a call to report the fire at 9.56pm on Tuesday and it was still raging on Wednesday afternoon.

“Because the fire is on a landfill where several flammable items have been dumped, it has taken us some time to control it. The fire is not spreading now but we are yet to douse it completely,” said a DFS official.

The official said that nine fire tenders are present at the spot.



Also Read: At 401, Delhi’s air quality slips into severe category

With the landfill fire raging overnight, Delhi’s air quality slipped into the severe zone early Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) recording 401 at 6am according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. At 1pm, the AQI reading continued to remain in the dangerous level, at 406.

Air quality monitoring stations in east Delhi, which are closer to the landfill showed a major spike in pollution levels. At Patparganj, the levels were 423 and at Anand Vihar, the average AQI reading shot up to 445 at 1pm.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai’s office did not respond to queries of whether any action was being initiated to control the blaze or against any agency, at the time this report was filed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NDA likely to name BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha bypoll, LJP gets cold shoulder
Nov 25, 2020 14:13 IST
China says India’s latest app ban order violates WTO rules
Nov 25, 2020 13:14 IST
Cyclone Nivar updates: Army ready to assist TN, Puducherry administration
Nov 25, 2020 14:04 IST
India again rubbishes Pak’s ‘terror dossier’, reminds world of Abbottabad
Nov 25, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

UP to develop Tulsidas and Valmiki ashrams into tourist spots
Nov 25, 2020 14:27 IST
Bank unions to observe nationwide strike tomorrow to protest ‘anti-labour policies’
Nov 25, 2020 14:27 IST
France welcomes Recipharm and Moderna agreement over Covid vaccine
Nov 25, 2020 14:25 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik face off in captaincy task
Nov 25, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.