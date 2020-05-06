Sections
Fire at Tikri-Kalan PVC market put out after 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

A large plume of dark smoke due to the fire was seen coming out from the godown.

Updated: May 06, 2020 14:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Firefighters douse fire at Tikri market. (HT Photo/Vipin Kumar)

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.

