Fire at Tikri-Kalan PVC market put out after 36 fire tenders rushed to spot

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

A major fire broke out at the Tikri-Kalan PVC market on the Delhi-Haryana border in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire department said.

The call about the blaze was received at 2.50 am and 36 fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

No casualties were reported, he said, adding that scrap material, which was kept in the open, caught fire.