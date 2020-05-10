Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi’s Bawana, 14 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Sections
Updated: May 10, 2020 10:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Fire at cardboard factory in New Delhi’s Bawana. (SOURCED)

A fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Delhi’s Bawana industrial area on Sunday morning. At least 14 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

Director of Delhi Fire Services, Atul Garg, said no casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. No one was reported to be trapped or injured in the incident, officials said.

A call about the blaze was received around 7.55 am, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operations are currently underway.

Bawana is among Delhi’s 29 notified industrial areas. Others include Naraina, Kirti Nagar, Okhla, Narela, among others.



This comes just a couple of days after a fire broke out in a garment godown near Daryaganj in the wee hours of Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 3 am. Seven fire tenders were rushed to spot to put out the fire. The blaze was brought under control within one and a half hours, news agency ANI reported.

“Seven fire tenders reached here. No casualties or injuries have been reported,” Fire officer Satyendra Pal told ANI.

On Wednesday, there were reports of a massive fire at a gowdown located at Delhi’s Tikri border area. Over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

