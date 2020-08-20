Fire breaks out in east Delhi building, family rescued

Sections
The fire had sparked from meters installed under the building’s staircase, which was also the only exit and entry point

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:26 IST

By Anvit Srivastava, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A couple and their child were rescued after the building in which they live, in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, caught fire early Thursday. Firefighters said the family was trapped on the first floor as the fire had originated from the electricity meters installed under the staircase, the only exit and entry.

Those rescued were identified as Mohammad Aadil, 52, who owns a shop in the same area, his wife Ishrat Aadil and their son Ali Aadil, 12.

According to the firefighters, the incident took place around 5.20am. “We received a call at 5.24am at the control room informing us that a residential building in Murti Gali, Krishanganj in Laxmi Nagar has caught fire and there are people inside the building. We immediately rushed eight fire tenders to the site,” said an officer who wished not to be named.

The director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said the team that reached the spot found that an apartment building comprising 17 flats was on fire. “We found that the fire had sparked from meters installed under the building’s staircase, which was the only exit and entry point. While most of the occupants had managed to vacate the building and had jumped to adjoining buildings via rooftops, Aadil and his family, who lived on the first floor were trapped because of the smoke,” Garg said.



The director said they could also not leave the building as there were 11 two-wheelers parked under the staircase, and all of them had caught fire blocking the only escape route completely.

Station officer of the Laxmi Nagar fire station, Mohammad Firoz Khan, who led the rescue, said that since it was raining and the area had a lot of open wiring around, they first got the electricity supply of the area disconnected. “As one team of firefighters sprayed water to contain the fire, another team entered the first floor with hazmat suits and brought all three out, one by one. They were asked if they want to go to a hospital but they refused due to the fear of Covid-19,” Khan said.

DFS director Garg said the probable cause of the fire was a short circuit and they were probing further.

