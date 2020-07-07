Fire breaks out in social justice ministry office at Shastri Bhawan

Sections
No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control within 25 minutes, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

The call about the fire was received around 1.30 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said. (ANI (Representative image))

A fire broke out at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at the Shastri Bhawan here on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control within 25 minutes, he said.

The call about the fire was received around 1.30 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said.

It is suspected that the fire started in a split air-conditioner and then engulfed a sofa in room number 253 of the ministry. The office is located on the second floor of the Shastri Bhawan, he said.



