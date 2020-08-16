Sections
Fire breaks out in three-storey building in Delhi, five rescued

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 16:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor. Image used for representational purpose. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Five women were rescued after a fire broke out at a clinic located in a three-storey building in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura area on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The fire department said it received information about the blaze around 11 AM and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A woman was rescued from the clinic which is located in the basement of the building, while four others were rescued from a house on the second floor, said Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg.



The fire broke out at the clinic and the smoke later engulfed other floors of the building, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

The woman rescued from the clinic has been identified as Swati (27). The other four are Laxmi Kansal (52) and her two daughters Pridhi Kansal (25) and Malika Kansal (23), and their relative Asha Rani, fire officials said.

