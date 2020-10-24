Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Five arrested for staging fake robbery in Delhi

Five arrested for staging fake robbery in Delhi

Police said one of the arrested men claimed he had come to deliver the money to his uncle when it was supposedly looted on October 19 at knifepoint by three men riding a scooty

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 11:07 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested along with his brother and three others for allegedly staging an armed robbery of Rs 25 lakh near the Dwarka Sector-9 Metro Station on Monday, police said on Saturday.

Deputy police commissioner Santosh Kumar Meena said of the stolen Rs 25 lakh, Rs 20 lakh and two two-wheelers used in the offence have been seized from the five.

The five have been identified as Vaibhav Singhal, the alleged mastermind, Ayush Singhal,19, Akib Javed,25, Krish Negi,19, and Rahul alias Gabru,19. Javed has been Vaibhav Singhal’s fiend for four years and was promised a share in the looted money along with Negi and Rahul.

Also Read: Scare on Delhi-Goa flight over ‘terrorists’ on board

Meena said Vaibhav Singhal claimed he had come to deliver the money to his uncle Vijay Garg when it was supposedly looted on October 19 at knifepoint by three men riding a scooty. “We found the role of Vaibhav and Garg suspicious and they were not cooperating in the probe. We then focused our investigation on the three scooter-borne men who committed the alleged robbery. Our investigating team scanned the CCTV footage and found that two more suspects were on a bike. The team followed the back trail, identified the vehicles, and caught Akib Javed,” he said.

Police said Javed’s interrogation unravelled the entire conspiracy and it led to the arrest of the two Singhal brothers, Negi and Rahul. Vaibhav Singhal allegedly planned the fake robbery plot and included his brother and friend Javed. Ayush allegedly gave Rs 10,000 to Rahul for arranging a stolen scooter to use it for the fake robbery.

“Rahul stole the scooter and included Negi and two minor boys in the crime. We are interrogating the arrested persons to recover the weapon used in the crime and the remaining stolen money. Efforts are also on to apprehend the minor boys,” said an investigator, who did not want to be named.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Symbols of Gujarat’s prosperity’: PM Modi inaugurates 3 projects
Oct 24, 2020 12:33 IST
‘Not promising 1 crore jobs,’ Tejashwi Yadav releases RJD’s manifesto
Oct 24, 2020 10:42 IST
Phase-3 of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to begin in the next few days
Oct 24, 2020 11:20 IST
Missing businessman withdraws Rs 5000 from ATM, wipes phone details: Police
Oct 24, 2020 12:23 IST

latest news

3 Durga Puja committees theme celebrations on Satyajit Ray’s Apu trilogy
Oct 24, 2020 12:28 IST
Mumbai: Real estate developers offer schemes to woo buyers during festival season
Oct 24, 2020 12:26 IST
R Elan presents ‘Talisman’ collection by Pankaj, Nidhi Ahuja at LFW 2020
Oct 24, 2020 12:18 IST
Fight against coronavirus theme of Md Ali Park Durga Puja
Oct 24, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.