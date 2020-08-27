Five Delhi high court benches to start hearings in person from Sept 1

The Delhi high court on Thursday said that five of its benches will start physical hearings twice a week from September 1 on a rotational basis, while also detailing out the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and guidelines which to be followed during such hearings.

In a circular issued by the registrar of Delhi High Court, Manoj Jain, while extending the suspension of regular work in the high court, it was stated that five benches will take up physical hearings. The rest of the benches would continue hearing cases through video conferencing.

The high court has been conducting hearings through video conferencing since May in view of the lockdown and subsequent restrictions put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19 .

All the pending matters listed before the high court from September 1 to 30 will be adjourned to November 3 to December 7 respectively, the order said.

The court also came out with a detailed SoP to curtail crowding at the court premises. As per the SOP, the entry in the court blocks for the purpose of attending physical hearings will be restricted to only one advocate per party whose case is listed that day and party-in-person who is pursuing his/her case without any legal assistance.

It said that no litigant, who is represented by an advocate, would be permitted entry unless there is specific direction by the court. It said the high court cause list would have two sections—one related to the physical hearing and other related to virtual hearings.

The public notice said that not more than 25 matters will be listed for physical hearing on a single day and all the norms of social distancing should be maintained in the court premises.

“Entry time to any court block shall be regulated as per time slots mentioned in the cause list for different batches of cases. Each batch shall consist of 10 cases. No person shall be permitted entry inside the court blocks before the designated time-slot as per the cause list,” the notice read.

It said that in order to ensure strict adherence to the norm of social distancing, seats in each courtroom have been limited to bare minimum and entry in the court-room shall be permitted to those advocates/ party-in-person whose matter is called out for hearing and also for the advocates whose item is the immediate next, subject to availability of space.

Air conditioners have been replaced with fans after several suggestions were called from the various bar associations.

Another circular issued by registrar Manoj Jain, said that the seven lower courts would also start functioning with one fourth of the judges hearing the matters.

The order said that the hearing would be conducted in two sessions and rest of the courts would continue hearing matters through video conferencing.