Home / Delhi News / Five injured after cylinder blast causes wall collapse in Hari Nagar

Five injured after cylinder blast causes wall collapse in Hari Nagar

Five people, including three children and a woman, were injured after the wall of a house collapsed following an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder in west Delhi’s Hari...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Five people, including three children and a woman, were injured after the wall of a house collapsed following an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder in west Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Tuesday morning, the police said. The injured persons do not belong to the same family and all of them were discharged after medical attention, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit said that around 5 am, the police received a call about a blast in a gas cylinder and fire in a house in Asha Park’s G-block. The Hari Nagar police station team reached there and found that the explosion had led to the collapse of a wall of the house.

“All the injured were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital from where they were discharged after treatment. The injured persons included three children between the age group of 10 and 12 years. The woman and the man are both 36-year-old,” added DCP Purohit.

Police said they were probing the cause of the explosion in the cylinder.

