Sections
Home / Delhi News / Five more areas de-sealed in Delhi, 74 remain

Five more areas de-sealed in Delhi, 74 remain

Delhi government on Friday de-contained five more areas in New Delhi, west and northeast Delhi districts after no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas. Areas which have been...

Updated: May 15, 2020 23:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Delhi government on Friday de-contained five more areas in New Delhi, west and northeast Delhi districts after no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from these areas.

Areas which have been containment restrictions were scaled down include Israel Camp at Rangpuri in New Delhi district; JJ Colony in Madipur, camp no-2 Nangloi and Nihal Vihar — all in west Delhi; and gali no-4 B-block Shahtri Park in northeast Delhi.

Till now the government has scaled down operations in 28 containment zones. At present Delhi has 74 containment areas.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt officials propose more power to states
May 15, 2020 23:55 IST
‘Readied hotels, but not included in Vande Bharat list’
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
MPCB warns Badlapur effluent treatment plant after Waldhuni river turns red
May 15, 2020 23:53 IST
Covid 19 latest update: 14 of Uttarakhand’s 82, 834 returnees have turned positive so far
May 15, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.