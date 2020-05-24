Flights resume from Monday: How Covid-19 will change Delhi airport

Sections
The government last week announced resumption of air travel from May 25. All modes of travel were suspended on March 25 when a nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of Covid-19.

Updated: May 24, 2020 09:47 IST

By Anvit Srivastava | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel checks the identity card of a woman through a glass shield, ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Monday. (Reuters Photo)

A day before the flights resume, here is a look at what a flyer arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport’s Terminal 3 can expect in the wake of Covid-19.

Outside the terminal

• Outside the terminal, passengers can check-in through kiosk

• After web check-in, the passenger heads towards the airline-allowed entry gate. A guard will check the flyer’s temperature and status on Aarogya Setu app. If they don’t have the app, the flyers will have to fill out a self-declaration form.



Entering the airport

• A security person behind a glass curtain will check the boarding passes and identity cards.

• The passenger then heads to the terminal and goes through a thermal scanner.

• Carpets are soaked in sanitising chemicals to ensure shoes are disinfected.

• Hand sanitisers will be placed at gates for use by flyers.

Baggage scanning

• Before entering the terminal, passengers will put their luggage in a sanitising machine where the bags will be treated with ultraviolet radiation to sanitise them.

Check-in

• The passenger heads to check-in counters where they can opt for self baggage check-in.

• Baggage tags will no longer be issued, and passengers will get an SMS to confirm luggage check-in.

Security check

• The passengers moves to the security hold area with the one allowed ‘hand-bag’. Here, contactless screening will be conducted using metal detectors and security personnel will scan the boarding pass before allowing passenger to the boarding area.

At waiting area

• Shops in non-aero areas will adhere to stringent safety, health and hygiene rules. All F&B retail shops will be open and orders can be placed on apps or kiosks.

• Passengers will sit at alternate seats, with more seating space added.

• Drinking-water fountains will be foot-pedal operated and washrooms will be deep-cleaned regularly.

• On buses for boarding, only alternate seats to be used.

