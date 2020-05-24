Flights resume from Monday: How Covid-19 will change Delhi airport

By Anvit Srivastava | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel checks the identity card of a woman through a glass shield, ahead of the resumption of domestic flights from Monday. (Reuters Photo)

The flight services are resuming from Monday after an order by the central government. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Union government had restricted all modes of travel including air travel since March 25.

A day before the flights resume, here is a look at what a flyer arriving at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport’s Terminal 3 can expect in the wake of Covid-19.

Outside the terminal

• Outside the terminal, passengers can check-in through kiosk

• After web check-in, the passenger heads towards the airline-allowed entry gate. A guard will check the flyer’s temperature and status on Aarogya Setu app. If they don’t have the app, the flyers will have to fill out a self-declaration form.

Entering the airport

• A security person behind a glass curtain will check the boarding passes and identity cards.

• The passenger then heads to the terminal and goes through a thermal scanner.

• Carpets are soaked in sanitising chemicals to ensure shoes are disinfected.

• Hand sanitisers will be placed at gates for use by flyers.

Baggage scanning

• Before entering the terminal, passengers will put their luggage in a sanitising machine where the bags will be treated with ultraviolet radiation to sanitise them.

Check-in

• The passenger heads to check-in counters where they can opt for self baggage check-in.

• Baggage tags will no longer be issued, and passengers will get an SMS to confirm luggage check-in.

Security check

• The passengers moves to the security hold area with the one allowed ‘hand-bag’. Here, contactless screening will be conducted using metal detectors and security personnel will scan the boarding pass before allowing passenger to the boarding area.

At waiting area

• Shops in non-aero areas will adhere to stringent safety, health and hygiene rules. All F&B retail shops will be open and orders can be placed on apps or kiosks.

• Passengers will sit at alternate seats, with more seating space added.

• Drinking-water fountains will be foot-pedal operated and washrooms will be deep-cleaned regularly.

• On buses for boarding, only alternate seats to be used.