Home / Delhi News / Construction work to impact traffic near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area

Construction work to impact traffic near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area

Commercial vehicles coming from Ashram will be diverted to the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway in a bid to ensure smooth vehicular movement to the Ring Road via Mayur Vihar and Akshardham

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 13:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police will issue an advisory for vehicles after the construction work on the left carriageway is completed. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

Motorists coming from Ashram, who plan to use the Ring Road towards Sarai Kale Khan, have been advised to avoid the route due to the ongoing repair work on the 150-metre-long flyover, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday.

Initially, the traffic movement is set to be affected for the next 15 days, as the Public Works Department (PWD) would repair a carriageway of the flyover and later would take up the construction work on the opposite carriageway for another 15 days, said SD Mishra, additional commissioner of police (ACP), traffic, (southern range), Delhi Police.

“We have closed the left carriageway of the flyover -- from Ashram towards ITO (Income Tax Office). The opposite carriageway will be closed for traffic for another 15 days,” said Mishra.

Traffic movement on the opposite carriageway would remain normal for the next 15 days, he added.



A senior PWD official, who is privy to the development, said that the maintenance work is related to the expansion joints of the flyover. “We are changing the expansion joints of the flyover, as it has developed gaps. The work started from Friday and the repair work is likely to continue for a month,” the official said.

The official said that during the first half of the repair work, commercial vehicles coming from Ashram would be diverted to the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway in a bid to ensure a smooth flow of vehicular movement to the Ring Road via Mayur Vihar and Akshardham. The commercial vehicles coming from DND flyway towards the national capital would be diverted towards the Noida-Akshardham route, he added.

“We are advising private vehicles to avoid this route due to congestion. We have deployed sufficient staff at this stretch to handle the situation. We are also handling the traffic signal below the flyover manually during this period,” said Mishra.

Delhi Traffic Police will issue an advisory for vehicles after the construction work on the left carriageway is completed.

The traffic police authorities have advised motorists to avoid Ashram due to the ongoing construction of the underpass.

“Vehicles coming from Moolchand on the Ring Road and headed towards Faridabad should take Captain Gaur Marg from below the Lajpat Nagar flyover. Those vehicles coming from Sarai Kale Khan and headed towards Faridabad can take a left on the CV Raman Marg to get to the Mathura Road,” said another official.

