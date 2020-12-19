Four dead, two hurt as two-storey house collapses in west Delhi

Four persons died and at least two others were injured after the portion of a two-storey house collapsed in west Delhi’s Vishnu Garden near Khyala on Saturday morning, fire department officials and police said. The house was being used as a factory for motor winding, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Subodh Kumar Goswami confirmed the four deaths and said that police was received a call around 10am about the roof collapse.

“Six men were inside the factory when the incident happened. They were rescued by the police, ambulance and Delhi disaster management authority officials. All six were sent to the nearby hospitals. Four of them were declared dead by the doctors after examination. The other two are out of danger,” said Goswami.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that the fire control room received a call about the house collapse in RZ-block in Vishnu Garden. Four fire tenders along with the rescue teams were dispatched.

“Of the six people who were rescued, one was admitted to Guru Govind hospital while the others were referred to Deen Dayal Memorial hospital. It’s a 60 square yard house, which was also being used for some manufacturing unit,” said Garg.

Police said that the factory building belongs to one Mahendra Pal, a resident of Uttam Nagar. The local sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has been informed for further legal proceedings, said Goswami.