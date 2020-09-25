Four Delhi cops suspended for selling 159kg of seized marijuana

According to the officer, the policemen in question allegedly sold the remaining 159 kilograms of the seized marijuana in the gray market and distributed the money among themselves. (Representational Photo/REUTERS File)

Four policemen, including two sub-inspectors (SIs), of the Jahangirpuri police station were suspended for allegedly stealing and selling nearly 159 kilograms of marijuana that they had recovered from a local drug peddler around a fortnight ago, senior police officers said Friday.

The suspended policemen, along with other personnel, had seized nearly 160 kilograms of marijuana from a room in Jahangirpuri B-block on September 11. Anil, the alleged drug peddler (identified by his first name), had stored the narcotic substance in the room after procuring it from Odisha, a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The seized marijuana was brought to the local police post (chowki). The policemen in question allegedly took Rs1.5 lakh in bribe from Anil’s family to “settle the matter”. “Instead of documenting of the entire recovery, the policemen noted they had seized only 920 grams of the contraband and he was let off from the chowki itself,” the officer said.

According to the officer, the policemen in question allegedly sold the remaining 159 kilograms of the seized marijuana in the gray market and distributed the money among themselves. When deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Vijayanta Arya learnt about it, she ordered an enquiry into the matter.

During the enquiry, the officer said, the investigating team caught Anil, who revealed everything. Further, all the police personnel involved in the raid were questioned, the officer said.

“The four policemen were suspected after the enquiry,” said DCP Arya.

Officials said that the probe is continuing to ascertain the source through which the suspended policemen sold the seized marijuana.