Sections
E-Paper
Home / Delhi News / Four Delhi cops suspended for selling 159kg of seized marijuana

Four Delhi cops suspended for selling 159kg of seized marijuana

The suspended policemen, along with other personnel, had seized nearly 160 kilograms of marijuana from a peddler, but documented the seizure of only about 1kg

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 10:09 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the officer, the policemen in question allegedly sold the remaining 159 kilograms of the seized marijuana in the gray market and distributed the money among themselves. (Representational Photo/REUTERS File)

Four policemen, including two sub-inspectors (SIs), of the Jahangirpuri police station were suspended for allegedly stealing and selling nearly 159 kilograms of marijuana that they had recovered from a local drug peddler around a fortnight ago, senior police officers said Friday.

The suspended policemen, along with other personnel, had seized nearly 160 kilograms of marijuana from a room in Jahangirpuri B-block on September 11. Anil, the alleged drug peddler (identified by his first name), had stored the narcotic substance in the room after procuring it from Odisha, a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

“The seized marijuana was brought to the local police post (chowki). The policemen in question allegedly took Rs1.5 lakh in bribe from Anil’s family to “settle the matter”. “Instead of documenting of the entire recovery, the policemen noted they had seized only 920 grams of the contraband and he was let off from the chowki itself,” the officer said.

Also Read: Delhi man tries to slit throat after bludgeoning wife to death; rescued



According to the officer, the policemen in question allegedly sold the remaining 159 kilograms of the seized marijuana in the gray market and distributed the money among themselves. When deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Vijayanta Arya learnt about it, she ordered an enquiry into the matter.



During the enquiry, the officer said, the investigating team caught Anil, who revealed everything. Further, all the police personnel involved in the raid were questioned, the officer said.

“The four policemen were suspected after the enquiry,” said DCP Arya.

Officials said that the probe is continuing to ascertain the source through which the suspended policemen sold the seized marijuana.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Sep 25, 2020 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Sep 25, 2020 11:00 IST
Pakistan cracks down on 49 scribes, journalists’ body vows protests
Sep 25, 2020 10:35 IST
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Sep 25, 2020 09:31 IST

latest news

Baboon named Kataza evicted for raiding homes in Cape Town
Sep 25, 2020 11:32 IST
Delhi: SDMC allows open-air dining in restaurants
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
Fake license scandal: ICAO advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licenses
Sep 25, 2020 11:24 IST
CSK Predicted XI vs DC: Two changes, shuffle in batting order likely
Sep 25, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.