From Thursday, NDMC will start charging fee at all its parking spaces

After a hiatus of five months, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has directed its parking contractors to start charging fee from visitors at all of its parking lots, starting Thursday. Visitors will now have to pay the standard parking charges, as applicable before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

There are nearly 125 parking sites (multilevel and surface parking) managed solely or jointly by the NDMC. All of them were shut as part of the nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Later, in May, parking lots were opened but visitors were few and so from May to August, visitors were using these parking spaces for free.

Officials said parking contractors had said that they were short of hands to manage parking spaces.They had also demanded a rebate in the annual fee that the concessionaire pays to the municipality, citing the complete shutdown for three months and the fewer number of visitors once lots were opened.

The NDMC had agreed to the request but last month, the civic body asked its contractors to start charging for parking as the number of vehicles has started increasing once again.

“Parking lots were closed from March 22 (the day of Janta Curfew). The NDMC requested the concessionaire to reopen the lots in end-May, after lockdown measures were relaxed. The concessionaire had some reservations, but they agreed to resume services. Last month, they were asked to start collecting the standard fee from visitors,” a senior NDMC official, privy to the development, said on condition of anonymity.

Visitors will have to pay the standard charges of ₹20 per hour. However, those who wish to park vehicles in pockets of Connaught Place and Bengali Market during peak hours might have to pay an increased fee as part of dynamic pricing, as suggested in the Delhi Parking Policy, 2019.

“Under such an arrangement, visitors will have to pay ₹50 per hour for parking in the Middle Circle of Connaught Place, in Bengali Market and on Janpath Road, near Allahabad Bank. This move was taken in October 2019 to reduce parking on busy roads,” a second senior NDMC official said, on condition of anonymity.

The officials added that dynamic pricing will be implemented only if there is huge parking demand during peak hours in these areas.