Fuel price hike: Denizens switch to cycling, plan to buy electric cars

The recent increase in petroleum and diesel prices has left denizens aggrieved. With public transport like the Delhi Metro being non-operational, and car pools being limited to two people per car, city folks are ruing about the current situation. Radhika Mehta, a professional residing in Vasant Kunj says, “My company has made cuts in our salary owing to the current economic situation. In such circumstances, it’s becoming very difficult for me to pay for hiked fuel prices. The metro is not plying, and I don’t want to spend exorbitant money on taxi fares. It’s a hole in the pocket to commute safely every day in my own vehicle. I think investing in biofuel powered cars and hybrid cars is the only permanent solution to counter such unpredictable rises in fuel rates!”

Denizens who have to travel as part of their jobs are also left in a tricky situation and are struggling to make ends meet. Rajat Kumar, a pizza delivery boy and resident of Arjun Nagar, rues, “Our reimbursements are fixed. The boss cannot increase our salary components if there’s a hike in petrol price, and at this point we can’t even ask the company to increase our salary when everyone knows that there’s hardly any business. We are already feeling the pinch due to less work, and at times like these a constant rise in petroleum prices has come as such a blow that I have started cycling to work now! I leave my motorbike parked at my office premises. What else is the option for low-income groups like us?”

“Ordering food from restaurants is expensive as they are demanding higher delivery charges, salons are charging fee for keeping their premises clean, and even vegetables are getting costlier. And then comes the increase in petrol prices.”

– Sanjay Sinha, IT professional

The increase in rates of other products has also added to the overall economic distress of denizens. Sanjay Sinha, an IT professional residing in Malviya Nagar, says, “Unlock 1.0 had come with an increase in prices of almost every product or service. Ordering food from restaurants is more expensive now, as they are demanding higher delivery charges. Salons are charging fee for keeping their premises clean, and even vegetables are getting costlier. And then comes the increase in petrol prices as an added problem. I have no choice left but to put myself at the risk of travelling in buses for now... But how long can I do this? Everyday, I live in the fear of getting Covid-19 since so many people are still not wearing masks on the roads.”

