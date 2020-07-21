Gambusia fish to help south civic body combat mosquitoes this year

Sections
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The south civic body is scampering to take precautionary measures to stop the spread of vector-borne diseases as monsoon makes its foray into the capital .

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials said they will utilise Gambusia fish for checking the spread of vector-borne diseases this year.

Gambusia is a large genus of viviparous fish in the family Poeciliidae. They are also known as mosquitofish and can be introduced into ponds to eat mosquito larvae.

According to SDMC officials, there are around 48 ponds under the south civic body’s jurisdiction where Gambusia fish farming is done.



Anamika Mithilesh, mayor SDMC, said that killing mosquito larvae through Gambusia is an eco-friendly way of dealing with mosquito breeding.

“Now that monsoon is at its peak, the threat of mosquito breeding has also increased. There are many open places such as Chhath Ghats, Raj Ghat and parks where water gets accumulated, which in turn lead to mosquito breeding and vector-borne diseases. Other than our routine exercises to kill the larva, this year we will also release Gambusia fishes at these water accumulation points to combat mosquito breeding. We have nurtured Gambusia fish at 48 ponds,” she said.

She added that besides this, routine initiatives of the corporation that are taken every year will continue.

She said that the season of vector-borne diseases — such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria — kicks off as soon as monsoon sets in. So, the corporation has started making efforts to tackle the issue before it spirals out of control.

“In a meeting last week, instructions were issued to all officials of anti-malaria department, including the domestic breeding checkers (DBC), to intensify checking at domestic households and public places. They have also been instructed to spray anti-larval chemical solutions to prevent mosquito breeding,” the mayor said.

