Gandhi Jayanti: CRPF yodhas ride to pay tribute to the Mahatma

“Jab able-bodied log cycle rallies kar sakte hain, toh hum kyu nahi? Hausla buland hona chahiye bas (When able-bodied people can participate in cycle rallies then why not us? One only needs grit to achieve this).” These words were the sentiment behind the decision of four differently-abled yodhas’ of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), to ride 1,000km across four states on a bicycle, to pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi.

With unwavering spirit as their guide and sheer determination as their fuel, a team of differently-abled CRPF warriors embarked on a Paracycle Rally from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on September 17 to reach Rajghat, Delhi. After 16 days of gruelling journey, the rally concluded on October 2, the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in the Capital. And the four CRPF warriors — RK Singh, Veerbhadra Singh, Ajay Kumar and KK Roy — were accompanied by CRPF commandant KK Pandey, and 20 other cyclists.

RK Singh, one of the people behind the organisation of this paracycling rally, reveals the reason for his indomitable spirit. “I was recruited in CRPF in 1990, and lost my leg in a Naxal encounter in 2011. After recovering from the injury, I decided to restart my life with an artificial limb, and went back to cycling and other sports that I used to play as an able-bodied soldier,” says Singh, who is decorated with the Shaurya Chakra.

Recently, Singh got together with fellow differently-abled personnel to put forth the idea of a cycle rally in order to send forth a positive message to other differently-abled individuals who might that there’s nothing to forward to. “CRPF wholeheartedly supports the Fit India Movement, and at the time of Covid-19, this rally assumed a bigger importance to send forth the message of a healthy lifestyle, no matter who you are,” Singh adds.

“Gandhiji’s entire life was devoted to creating a world where everyone is treated as equal. This is our message too, and there couldn’t be a better way of paying homage to the Mahatma.”

- KK Pandey, CRPF commandant

Riding almost 100km each day is no mean task. CRPF commandant KK Pandey, who made this journey with the team of cyclists says it’s an honour to have participated in this rally that culminated on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. “Gandhiji always focussed on the virtues of swachhta and swasth. His entire life was devoted to creating a world where everyone is treated as equal. This is our message too, and I believe there couldn’t be a better way of paying homage to the Mahatma,” says Pandey.

The cyclists were felicitated by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, when they arrived at Rajghat in Delhi. “Staying fit is not a tough task. We decided to give this message through cycling, because this is one of the easiest ways of ensuring our well-being, even amid the pandemic,” says Pandey, adding, “These soldiers are an inspiration to the world. Apne angon ka balidan karne ke bawajood, jab ye log 1,000 km ki duri tay kar sakte hain, toh hum kyu nahi kar sakte (Having sacrified their limbs to safeguard the country, if these differently-abled officers can cycle through 1,000km then why can’t we).”

Author tweets @Bhagat_Mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter