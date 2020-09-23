Sections
Gang of thieves stealing MTNL cables busted; cops recover earth mover, forged papers from them

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang of thieves that posed as contractors and labourers and stole underground telephone cables using forged documents of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), authorising them to carry out digging and repairing of cables.

Eight members of the gang were arrested for allegedly stealing over 200 kilograms of MTNL cables from west Delhi’s Janakpuri on the night of August 31, police said.

“The gang members used to wear safety gear, including helmets and florescent jackets, used all necessary machines such as earth movers, and even carried forged work order permit to avoid any suspicion. They used to take the copper wires from the cables and sell them,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit.

Those arrested were identified as Azharuddin, leader of the gang, Moshir Siddiqui, Parvez alias Baijal, Shakib, Laddu, Manzoor Alam, Shahid, and Mohammad Yusuf. All of them are originally from Bihar but have been living in Delhi for the past few years.

Nine pieces of stolen telephone cables, of a total length of 60 feet and weighing 218 kilograms, forged MTNL order orders, an earth mover, ten yellow helmets and as many fluorescent jackets, six red bollards, two torchlights and two traffic bar lights, and other documents were seized from them, said the DCP.

“Azharuddin is a scrap dealer by profession and is into crime for over a decade. The other seven belong to his village in Bihar. Together, they planned to steal underground telephone cables using the unique modus operandi. Azharuddin has been previously involved in three similar crimes,” DCP Purohit said.

