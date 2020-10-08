Gang poses as CBI, police officers and robs people of ATM cards, money; one held

The Delhi Police Thursday claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that used to target people after offering them a car ride while posing as officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the police. Police said one man has been arrested and he alone was involved in at least eight cases of robbery, extortion and cheating in Delhi.

Police identified the arrested man as Mukesh (single name), a resident of Trilokpuri, who earlier used to work as an auto-rickshaw driver.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Bhisham Singh said on June 30, a complainant reported that around 5.30pm that day, he and his friend had taken a lift from three occupants of Swift car to go from Maharani Bagh bus stand on the Ring Road to Burari.

“About a kilometre into the journey, they introduced themselves as CBI officers and said they were carrying weapons and a wireless set. The men took the complainant and his friend’s ATM cards and dropped them near Kashmere Gate ISBT. Thereafter, they withdrew ₹1.70 lakh from their accounts,” Singh said.

The DCP said in July, a similar case was reported by a resident of Shaheen Bagh, who said he got into a car to go from South Extension to Ashram Chowk. “He said the men in the car claimed to be crime branch officers of the Delhi Police and took his ATM cards. Later, they dropped him and withdrew money from his account,” he said, without specifying the amount withdrawn.

The officer said during the investigation, police received information on Wednesday that the kingpin of the gang, Mukesh, who has been evading arrest in several cases of robbery, kidnapping, theft and cheating, will be visiting his home in Trilokpuri.

“On this, our team laid a trap and arrested Mukesh from his home. He has admitted his involvement in the two recent cases. He disclosed that he is the leader of the gang and that he, along with his two accomplices, both resident of Trilokpuri, carried out the robberies,” the DCP said. Police said they will arrest his two accomplices soon.