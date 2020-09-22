Sections
Home / Delhi News / Gang-rape at Shangri-La: 2 more arrested by Delhi police

Gang-rape at Shangri-La: 2 more arrested by Delhi police

Those arrested on Monday were identified as Sanjay Chaudhary,46, a bailiff in Saket Court, and Jagdeep Singh,60, a businessman, said DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 03:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The alleged prime accused, Manoj Sharma, 48, a building contractor, was the first to be arrested on Sunday, a day after a case of gang rape was registered on the survivor’s complaint.

The room at Shangri-La Hotel on Ashoka Road-Janpath roundabout, where a woman in her twenties was allegedly gang-raped by five men in the presence of another woman, was booked in the names of two businessmen who are yet to be arrested, police said on Monday, after arresting two more suspects in the case.

With this, a total of three suspects have been arrested so far, while the two businessmen and the woman remain at large.

Those arrested on Monday were identified as Sanjay Chaudhary,46, a bailiff in Saket Court, and Jagdeep Singh,60, a businessman, said DCP (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

The alleged prime accused, Manoj Sharma, 48, a building contractor, was the first to be arrested on Sunday, a day after a case of gang rape was registered on the survivor’s complaint.



There were unconfirmed reports that the room was booked and paid by the personal staff of a politician.

“At this stage of the probe, all we can say is that the room was booked in the name of the two businessmen whose political links have not emerged so far in our probe,” an officer said.

An email with queries about the booking was sent to Shangri-La Hotel which said, “The Delhi Police is looking into an incident. We are unable to provide any details as this is an ongoing investigation. The hotel is extending its full support to the authorities.”

