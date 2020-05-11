Gas cylinder delivery man dragged for 50 metres while trying to recover cash robbed by three Iranians

A 29-year-old man clung on to the window of a Honda City car that dragged him for about 50 metres after three men, suspected to be Iranians, robbed him near the Chirag Delhi Flyover in south Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said.

The desperate effort of the man, who delivers LPG cylinders, to recover his money did not go in vain as motorists on the road came to his help and blocked the car from escaping.

Atul Kumar Thakur, the deputy commissioner of police (south), identified the gas cylinder delivery person as one Satish Pathak, a resident of Khanpur.

“Around 2.30pm on Friday, Pathak was riding towards Chirag Delhi Gaon with gas cylinders on his bicycle. At a U-turn near the Chirag Delhi Flyover, three people, including a woman, pulled up in their silver Honda City next to him and asked him for the rate of a gas cylinder,” DCP Thakur said.

When Pathak told them the rate, the woman allegedly pretended not to understand either Hindi or English and asked him to show him the amount.

“When Pathak brought out ₹11,800 from his pocket, one of the two men stepped out of the rear of the car and snatched the money. He then pushed Pathak down and got back in the car,” the DCP said.

But Pathak got back up immediately.

“It was a lot of money to lose. I couldn’t let go, so I clung on to the car’s window and refused to let go,” Pathak said. “The man occupying the rear seat repeatedly kicked my hands, but I didn’t let go,” he added.

DCP Thakur said the car dragged Pathak for about 50 metres, but he escaped unhurt by keeping his legs in the air.

“Suddenly, I noticed a scooter rider pass by. I shouted for help and he parked his scooter in front of the car. Soon, another man parked his motorcycle in front of the car,” Pathak said.

Pathak and the public cornered the suspects. The police soon arrived at the spot and took the suspects to the Hauz Khas police station where they booked and arrested them for robbery.

The police identified the arrested persons as a couple and their male friend from Iran. “We are investigating if this is their first offence or if they have been involved in more such crimes,” the DCP said.

The attempted robbery took place amid the Delhi Police’s claims that most crimes have dipped in the national Capital since the lockdown came into effect. According to their data, robberies and snatching dipped by 62% and 253% respectively between April 1 and 15, compared to the corresponding period last year.