Delhi News / Give confirmed tickets to students to appear for DU exams, HC urges railways

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the railways to make efforts to give confirmed tickets, under the emergency quota, to the physically challenged students of Delhi...

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:02 IST

By Richa Banka,

The Delhi high court on Tuesday asked the railways to make efforts to give confirmed tickets, under the emergency quota, to the physically challenged students of Delhi University so that they can appear for the in-person exams.

A bench of justice Hima Kohli and justice Subramonium Prasad, while hearing two pleas -- one by law student Prateek Sharma and the other by National Federation for Blind -- directed that students book wait-listed tickets and inform the railways about the same two days in advance to ensure that they get their tickets confirmed.

The court also directed the varsity to file an affidavit by September 21, indicating the number of students, who are to appear for the second leg of the open book exam (OBE), which are being held both offline and online, from September 14. DU was also told to inform the court the cut-off date by which the results of the first and second phases of the exam will be declared.

Appearing for the railways ministry, advocate Jagjit Singh said the railways will help in getting confirmed seats to students with disabilities. .



The bench asked senior advocate SK Rungta, appearing for National Federation of Blind, to provide a list of physically challenged students who will travel to Delhi from far-off places.

Taking note that the exams will commence on September 14, the court listed the matter for further hearing to September 22.

The varsity also told the court that around 1,500 students expected to take the examination in the second phase. The court was informed that a system is already in place for providing digital certificates, which will be used for giving a digital marksheet to all students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) told the court that the provisional admission to PG courses will be permitted after September 30 until a revised academic calendar is in place and the relevant documents of the qualifying exam can be accepted after September 30.

