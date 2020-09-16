‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?

Experts also said the opening of several sectors and an increase of vehicles on the roads, too, have contributed to the shift in air quality. (PTI file photo)

After a spell of clean air and several days on which a clear blue sky was visible, seasonal changes and resumption of businesses and commercial activities are leading to meteorological conditions that aren’t favourable to the dispersion of pollutants hanging over Delhi, scientists said.

This year, clean air days could be all but over with forecasts showing heavy showers, which help wash away pollutants, are unlikely in the coming days and with the lifting of the 68-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, the scientists added.

The national capital has recorded “moderate” air quality days (when the air quality index, or AQI, reads 101-200) for a week since September 9, with Tuesday’s AQI standing at 144. In comparison, August recorded four “good” days (when AQI was 0-50) and 27 “satisfactory” days (when AQI was 51-100), as the air quality never slipped to the “moderate” level.

“Rain has stopped. Wind speed has reduced. The accumulation of particles in the atmosphere is building up. There are possibly more vehicles (on the road) as services get unlocked. Suspended dust will start increasing as we approach winter,” said Sachin D Ghude, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology who also works on Delhi’s early air quality warning system under the earth sciences ministry.

During the lockdown (imposed on March 25), photographs of Himalayan peaks visible from northwestern plains in the absence of pollutants surfaced on social media and became a talking point.

The rainy season that followed also helped wash pollutants away.

“Every year, just when monsoon starts retreating, we start seeing adverse meteorological conditions for dispersion...This is also the time when crop stubble burning takes place. The air quality in the winter of 2019 was better than that in 2018. It will be very interesting to see what happens this year,” said Sagnik Dey, an associate professor at the Centre for Atmospheric at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

Experts also said the opening of several sectors and an increase of vehicles on the roads, too, have contributed to the shift in air quality.

“There are multiple factors that lead to higher pollution levels, including emissions and meteorology. During the initial lockdown period, emissions from industries and vehicles had come down drastically. So, obviously, it improved the air quality. Thereafter, meteorology was also favourable; there were high winds,” said Prashant Gargava, member-secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB data, Delhi did not record a single “good” air day in 2015 and 2016. Two such days were recorded in 2017 (on July 30 and 31) with AQI readings of 43 and 47.

There was no good air day in 2018. The next year, two consecutive “good” air days were recorded on August 18 and 19 with AQI readings of 49 on both days.

So far, five “good” air days have been recorded this year in the national capital.

Delhi also recorded an AQI of 41 on August 31, the lowest since 2015 — the benchmark year from when AQI records are being maintained in the city. And on August 6, one of the days when Delhi residents saw a clear blue sky, the ventilation co-efficient — a product of mixing depth and average wind speed, and one of the factors that determine pollution potential — was around 45,500 m2/s, over three times higher than that on Tuesday. A higher ventilation coefficient means better air quality. It can drop very low in winter when the atmosphere is calm.

This year, Delhi residents witnessed several blue sky days. According to experts, molecules in the atmosphere scatter sunlight in all directions and blue light gets scattered more than the others because it travels in shorter waves.

A clear blue sky is visible in the absence of factors that act as obstacles to this scattering, such as clouds, fog, pollutants and smoke.

Although India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said there were no immediate indications of monsoon withdrawal from northwest India, it was unlikely that there will be heavy showers in the coming days.

Delhi has so far recorded a rain deficit of 15% in the monsoon.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, said it was not likely to rain anymore in Delhi, except for a very light drizzle on September 18 and 19. “Meteorological conditions are not conducive for dispersion (of pollutants). Vehicles have increased and industries are opening up. It’s unlikely that we will see blue sky days like we saw in August,” he said.