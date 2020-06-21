Sections
Home / Delhi News / Govt directs hospitals to recall all staff on leave

Govt directs hospitals to recall all staff on leave

Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid19) in the city, all hospitals and medical institutions run by the Delhi-government have been asked to recall all...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:02 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Amidst the rising number of cases of coronavirus disease (Covid19) in the city, all hospitals and medical institutions run by the Delhi-government have been asked to recall all their employees currently on leave. The order was issued on Friday by special health secretary SM Ali.

“…Issue directions to all staff who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties in their concerned hospital or medical institution without fail,” the order read. It further said, that leave may only be granted under “most compelling circumstances.”

Hospitals across the city have already cancelled leaves of their employees.

“We have asked everyone on leave to join back duty immediately and cancelled all leaves. With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, we will need more manpower in the coming days,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director of Lok Nayak hospital, the biggest Covid-19 treatment facility with 2,000 beds.



In a meeting held by the acting health minister Manish Sisodia, big hospitals had reported a shortage of staff as one of the chief reasons for their inability to expand intensive care unit services for Covid-19 patients. To combat the challenges in the hospitals, the government on Thursday ordered that the final year student pursuing their MD/MS/ DNB (post graduate medical training) and final year students of undergraduate and post graduate nursing will be hired for the next six months.

“The students will help the doctors in various areas of the hospital. This will free up doctors for ICUs and other critical patients,” said Dr Kumar.

Earlier this week, the health department had also issued another order that stated that action would be taken against members of the health department staff who do not report to work. Only those who had tested positive for Covid-19 were allowed to remain in home isolation. This comes at a time when the city’s health minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for the infection. Prior to this order, the director general of health services also had to undergo quarantine for fever.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had also been tested after he developed a fever and sore throat.

As of Saturday, Delhi has recorded a total of 56,746 Covid-19 cases. At least 2,112 have died of the disease.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Mad scramble for beds, ambulances, confusion before L-G’s order was revised
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Int’l flights to depend on demand: Puri
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Surge in cases in Himachal but not at the pace as in other states: CM
Jun 21, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.