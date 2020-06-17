Sections
GTB Hospital told to shift thalassemia unit in relief to patients needing transfusion

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:40 IST

By Risha Chitlangia,

The Delhi government has directed Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, a designated coronavirus disease (Covid-19) facility, to shift its thalassemia and pediatric hematology oncology units to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI).

The June 16 order comes after organisations working for the welfare of thalassemia patients-- who suffer from a blood disorder characterised by low red blood cell count--- had raised the inconvenience faced by patients ever since the 1,500-bed GTB hospital was designated as a Covid facility on May 30.

There are close to 300 patients registered with the thalassemia unit at the hospital and require blood transfusion every month. Since GTB Hospital was designated to treat only Covid-19 patients, the patients were asked to go approach other hospitals for transfusion.

“We had a tough time, as we had to first look for a hospital which would do the transfusion and then go to GTB Hospital to collect blood. I had to go to a private hospital to get the transfusion done. I hope things will streamline now,” said Soman Madan (32) who has been undergoing blood transfusion treatment at GTB Hospital since 1999.



On June 15, HT had highlighted the problems faced by the patients after GTB Hospital and Lok Nayak Hospitals were declared Covid-19 facilities.

In the order, the two units have been asked to shift along with the staff.

A doctor at DSCI said, “We have not received the order as yet. Once we get it, we will start the process to make arrangements for it. It will take a few days to put the system in place.”

JS Arora, general secretary of the National Thalassemia Welfare Society, said, “It is a good move by the government and would benefit a lot of patients. We hope the units are made operational at the earliest.”

Of the 13 government hospitals offering thalassemia care in the Capital, three—Lok Nayak, GTB and Hindu Rao (on June 14)—were declared as designated Covid-19 hospitals.

Shobha Tuli, secretary of Thalassemics India, said, “We welcome this decision by the government. We also want similar measures to be taken at Hindu Rao and Lok Nayak, which are designated Covid facilities. Patients there are also having a tough time getting the treatment.”

A senior Delhi government official said that no decision on Hindu Rao and Lok Nayak hospitals has been taken so far.

