Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to open a diagnostic facility for the needy

Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to open a diagnostic facility for the needy

The facility will open in the first week of December. For the MRI, the needy will have to pay ₹50 and others ₹800, whereas dialysis will cost about ₹600.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:29 IST

By Naina Arora, Hindustan Times

To help the underprivileged afford a good health care, Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is opening a diagnostic facility for the needy. (Photo: Twitter/ArvinderSoin)

Compassion is divine, indeed. Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is slated to open a diagnostic facility for the poor and underprivileged in the first week of December. For the MRI, the needy will have to pay ₹50 and others will be required to pay ₹800, whereas a dialysis will cost about ₹600.

The news came as a pleasant surprise when Dr Arvinder Singh Soin Tweeted: “After a low-cost dispensary, Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is now slated to open a cheap diagnostic facility...(sic).”

Congratulatory messages poured on the social media platform immediately. “Very good initiative taken by Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, it will help those people who can’t afford the expenses,” wrote one user @iamvivekpandey97. “Inspirational. Blessed are those who get a chance to give back to society,” another user @AmrapaliDixit wrote.

 

The news has certainly come as a blessing in the time of pandemic. “Everyone should be helped,” says Bupinder Singh Bhullar, chairman, Guru Harkishan Polyclinic, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, adding, “Jo pay kar sakte hain unke liye ₹800. Jo bando ka iss time corona ki wajah se rozgar nahin rahe, karobar khatam ho gaye hai, lekin ghar mein koi nah koi problems rehti hai, unko yeh na mehsoos ho ki jab tak diagnose nahin hota toh tab tak ilaaj nahin hota. We want to extend our maximum help to one and all.”

