Gurugram serial killer’s ex-colleague says can’t believe he murdered

Mohammad Ghufran, the receptionist at guest house ‘Just For You’ — located near Jama Masjid in the heart of Delhi — finds it hard to believe that his former colleague Mohammad Razi stands accused of being a serial killer.

Razi, who was arrested by Gurugram Police on Thursday, Ghufran says, can be many things, including a thief. But Razi being a serial killer is something he finds hard to believe.

“After quitting his job here, he stole my mobile phone and then went on to call me on another phone number to say that he was the thief and that he wouldn’t return it,” said Ghufran.

Among the many places the alleged serial killer worked since the lockdown, was this two-storey guest house located in a narrow bylane, populated with motor spare parts shops, near Jama Masjid.

Mohammad Salman, the owner of the guest house, said Razi had come asking for a job sometime in October. “He said he had no home in Delhi. He would sleep in the staff quarters of the guest house,” said Salman.

Razi was given a housekeeping job on a daily wage of around Rs 300. Salman said that Razi had been hired through a “reference” and his police verification was never carried out.

“I never noticed anything suspicious, else I would have kicked him out ,” said Salman.

But Razi himself quit the job, 10 days after joining it, around October 15.

“He spoke less and was usually polite. But he would sometimes smoke marijuana outside the hotel premises. He once mentioned to me that he had done many ugly things back in his hometown of Bihar’s Araria. He never shared details though,” recounted Ghufran.

Ghufran said Razi had also mentioned about his father having disowned him. But this aspect of his relationship could not be verified.

What stuck in Ghufran’s mind was Razi having mentioned that his maternal uncle back home was a police officer.

That was one of the reasons Ghufran didn’t file a complaint when Razi allegedly stole his mobile phone. “On November 22, I was out scouting for customers and had left my phone at the hotel’s reception. When I returned, the phone was gone,” said Gufran.

That very day, Ghufran received a phone call on another number from Razi. “He confessed that he had taken my phone and that he will not return it. I begged and pleaded, even offered him R5,000, but to no avail,” alleged Ghufran.

Since he is a college student and needs a mobile phone for the online classes, Ghufran went on to purchase a new phone.

The other details of Razi given by his former employer and colleague are sketchy.

“Before working at the guest house, he mentioned that he was employed at a cement and steel rods shop somewhere near Gurugram,” Ghufran recounted.

While Ghufran too belongs to Araria in Bihar, it was only on reading news reports of Razi’s arrest that he got to know that their villages are just four kilometres apart. “He has brought shame to our district,” Ghufran said, still unwilling to believe that he had worked with an alleged serial killer.