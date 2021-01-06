Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR

Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhi and parts of NCR have been receiving rain over the past three days because of the impact of a passing Western Disturbance

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:35 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational Image. (File photo)

Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rains and hailstorm on Wednesday morning. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rains and wind are likely to follow in the next two to three hours in Delhi-NCR.

“Hailstorm was witnessed in several parts of the city around 7.30am on Wednesday,” an IMD update read.

Delhi and parts of NCR have been receiving rain over the past three days because of the impact of a passing Western Disturbance. Scientists said that this Western Disturbance was the most intense one to have crossed the city over the past few months.

IMD recordings show from 4pm on Monday to 8.30am on Tuesday, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 4.7mm rainfall, while at the Palam and Lodhi Road observatories 4mm and 4.8mm rainfall was recorded respectively.

At the Aya Nagar observatory, 8mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30am on Tuesday.

Light rain was also recorded across the city on Tuesday, with the Safdarjung observatory recording 1.2mm rainfall while at the Palam observatory, 5.3mm rainfall was recorded.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
by Rhythma Kaul
Covid-19: India third country to record more than 1.5 lakh deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Heavy rain, hailstorm hit several parts of Delhi-NCR
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha

latest news

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Tractor march deferred till tomorrow due to bad weather
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to constitute monitoring panels
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
New Zealand rout Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs in 2nd Test to sweep series
by Reuters
JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams
by Sanjoy Dey
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.