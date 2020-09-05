Happy Teacher’s Day: Posters, acts wished Delhi-NCR teachers virtually

Sections
Teacher’s Day celebrations, amid Covid-19 pandemic, took a virtual route with school students making posters, preparing mimicry acts and other surprises for their teachers.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:22 IST

By Ruchika Garg, Hindustan Times

Kids prepared posters and cards to show them to their teacher as celebrations go virtual this year.

This Teacher’s Day, we thought, would be low-key as children and teachers won’t be present physically in the school. Then, we thought why not plan an online session to salute the teachers... After all, teachers have also ensured that learning continues during the pandemic despite all the challenges that we have faced,” says
Anuradha Rai, principal of a Gurugram-based school.

I drew a tree to represent my teacher and wrote: Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime
– Samarth Singhal, 8, student

School children across Delhi-NCR have come up with creative ways to thank their teachers, albeit virtually. Samarth Singhal, 8, who has made a poster, says, “I drew a tree to represent my teacher and wrote: Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime.” Amyrah Chowdhry, 7, has written on her poster: “Thank you teachers for working day and night to find innovative ways so that our education doesn’t suffer when we are at home. Teachers are our corona warriors!”

Celebrations might be virtual, but there was no dearth of physical cards that teacher’s received this year, too.

Kiara Gupta, 7, has been practising for days to portray her teacher by wearing a saree like her, and imitating her. Ahead of the little one’s final online performance, today, her mother Megha Saraf Gupta, a teacher in Gurugram, says, “She was so excited to do something to say thank you. So, I draped my dupatta around her like a saree, and she has been practising to speak like her ma’am for days now!”

Even teachers are excited to see what their pupils do to celebrate this day. Robin Bansal, a
Delhi-based school teacher, says, “Every year, I get lots of chocolates, cards and cookies from my students, but this time I’m waiting to know what’s in store... It’s the love and respect from them that keeps us going.”



Author tweets @ruchikagarg271

