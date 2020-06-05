Sections
Home / Delhi News / Haryana, Delhi likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Haryana, Delhi likely to receive rainfall today: IMD

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

A silhouette of a cyclist seen near India Gate after rain showers in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Isolated areas in Haryana and a few parts of Delhi are likely to be battered by rains in the morning, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

“Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal (Haryana), Roorkee (Uttarakhand), Ballabhgarh (Haryana), isolated places of Delhi during next 2 hours,” the MeT department stated in its Weather Warning Bulletin.

In its advisory, the IMD further predicted that North-east part of the country is also likely to receive rains later in the day.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 km per hour) at isolated places over Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.”



“Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at isolated placed over Sikkim, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya,” it stated.

Strong winds speed 45-55 km likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea. The organisation has advised fishermen not to venture in to these areas for the next couple of days. (ANI)

