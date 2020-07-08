Sections
Home / Delhi News / HC cites freedom of speech in turning down Murthy’s plea

HC cites freedom of speech in turning down Murthy’s plea

Some women published details of conversations with Murthy to expose his alleged inappropriate responses. Such posts were published on websites like LinkedIn and Indian Ceo.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi high court had, by a 2017 order, restrained publication of such material till his plea was decided. photo:pradeep gaur/mint

The Delhi high court has declined a plea by venture capitalist Mahesh Murthy to restrain publication of sexual harassment allegations against him by some women entrepreneurs. Murthy’s prayer for compensation to the tune of Rs 2,50,00,000 from eighteen defendants for publication of posts against him was also turned down by the court.

“It would not be reasonable in the facts and circumstances to fetter the narration of alleged facts and comments of defendants. The defendants have a right to exercise their right of freedom of speech. If these incidents and claims of the said defendants are in trial proved to be false, the plaintiff (Murthy) would have a right to claim damages,” the single-judge bench of justice Jayant Nath said on Monday.

Some women published details of conversations with Murthy to expose his alleged inappropriate responses. Such posts were published on websites like LinkedIn and Indian Ceo. Articles were also FactorDaily and YourStory. The Delhi high court had, by a 2017 order, restrained publication of such material till his plea was decided. The HC on Monday vacated the stay. Murthy said he will be filing an appeal and that “justice will prevail”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Retail investors may open up REITs
Jul 08, 2020 05:47 IST
Decision on foreign students’ visa misguided, say US institutes, lawmakers
Jul 08, 2020 05:47 IST
PSBs disburse Rs 56,091 crore in credit to MSMEs
Jul 08, 2020 05:41 IST
Auto supply chain hit as Covid-19 strikes hub
Jul 08, 2020 05:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.