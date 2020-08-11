HC grants bail to man accused of rioting and arson

The Delhi High Court on August 4 granted bail to a man who was allegedly involved in a case of rioting and arson during the north-east Delhi riots in February. The copy of the court’s order was uploaded on Monday.

Two other persons were granted bail by a city court on Monday. The court said that they were in not involved in rioting.

In the High Court, justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani granted relief to Mohd Anwar after he furnished a personal bond of ₹50,000 with two sureties of like amount. He also directed Anwar to not leave the city without the permission of the trial court . The HC, in its order, noted that the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had already been filed on July 1. It said that another person involved the same case, Firoz Khan had already been granted bail by the High Court on May 29.

Anwar was arrested on April 3.

Meanwhile on Monday, additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav of the Karkardooma court also granted bail to Sunny Chaudhary and Abhishek Thakur for robbing constable Parmesh Kumar of the Delhi Police near PTS Wazirabad at Khajuri Pusta Road on February 24 around 9pm. The incident was reported during the riots.

The court, while granting bail to the duo, said that the complainant, constable Parmesh Kumar, had identified only one person named Chand and identification of the accused men by different police personnel is “hardly of any consequence to the prosecution”.

It also said that there is no electronic evidence on record against the accused men and the investigation in the matter is complete.

According to the prosecution, Chaudhary and Thakur were identified by constables Vipin Tomar and Rahul respectively. While opposing the bail application, the special public prosecutor had told the court that the accused should not be released as they are involved in more cases and the investigation is pending.

The accused men’s counsel had contended that the only evidence against them was their identification by the constables; however, it is not legally sustainable. He had also contended that the investigation in the matter is complete and nothing has been recovered from them.

Communal clashes in parts of north-east Delhi in February had claimed 53 lives and left over 400 injured.