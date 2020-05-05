HC notice to AIIMS on shelter home inmates not receiving requisite medication

Sections
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a plea which alleged that homeless patients suffering from critical illnesses...

May 05, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a plea which alleged that homeless patients suffering from critical illnesses residing in the night shelter at the hospital are not being provided the medication they were earlier receiving from the pharmacy at AIIMS. The plea sought some arrangement to be made so these patients could be provided with medication until the lockdown is lifted, and the pharmacy at AIIMS is functional again. According to the counsel for AIIMS, the functioning of the pharmacy has been affected due to a large workforce of the AIIMS not being able to reach the pharmacy during the lockdown.

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar issued a notice to the Centre and the AIIMS on the plea by a social worker Rachna Malik who sought that medicines be given to such patients until the lockdown is lifted.

The plea filed through advocate Vaibhav Pratap Singh stated that patients at the night shelter are unable to access medicines for inter alia cancer, hypertension, diabetes, neurological conditions, as a few examples. It stated that if the medication was not provided, their conditions would likely deteriorate, at which point they would need to be admitted for emergency in-patient care, which would further burden the present health care infrastructure and may even be fatal.

During the hearing via video conferencing, the counsel appearing for AIIMS, told the court that the pharmacy at AIIMS has been functioning in a limited manner, and medicines for cancer and AIDS are being distributed from the pharmacy. He states that on account of a large workforce of the AIIMS not being able to reach the pharmacy due to the lockdown, the functioning of the pharmacy has been affected. He sought time to place a detailed status report on record.



Following this, the court granted him time and posted the matter for a hearing on May 8.

