HC notice to Delhi govt over stoppage of pension to 12,000 widows during lockdown

The Delhi high court on Tuesday sought the response of the Delhi government on a plea contending that the pension disbursed to around 12,000 widows has been discontinued during the Covid-19 lockdown period (March to June), with the woman and child development department offering no valid reason for the move.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan issued notices to the authorities seeking to know their stand by August 26. The plea, filed by social worker Harpal Singh Rana, has also sought that the pension amount of ₹2,500 per month be released urgently after due verification of pensioners.

Rana said the reply to queries filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, showed that the pension of over 12,000 widows was discontinued on “on fake, flimsy and unfounded grounds”, like “address not found”, “Aadhaar card not linked with bank account”, and “updated pass book copies not on file”, among others.

The plea contended that most pension beneficiaries have been residing at the same address that they had provided in their applications.

The women are also being denied the one-time financial assistance of ₹3,000 that was being given to them under the Ladli Yojna for marrying off daughters.

The plea sought that a fresh application for pension or any other financial assistance be disposed of within the stipulated 45 days and, if the application is rejected, the reasons be also communicated to the applicant.

The plea filed through advocates Akhil Rana and Utkarsh Sharma also sought that the applicants seeking benefits under the Ladli Yojana as well as financial assistance for getting their daughters married, may be allowed to submit their applications online.