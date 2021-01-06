Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / HC pulls up Centre for civil services selections without declaring exact vacancies

HC pulls up Centre for civil services selections without declaring exact vacancies

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre and the UPSC that conducts the exam to explain how it was deciding who qualifies for the mains and interview

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:13 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi high court. (HT file)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre for selecting candidates for All India Civil Services mains exam and subsequent interviews without declaring the actual number of vacancies, particularly for the disabled category. Such an act amounts to “arbitrariness”, it added.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Centre and the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) that conducts the exam to explain how it was deciding who qualifies for the mains and interview.

“When your vacancies are fluctuating, how many people will you call for the mains and interview? If you have the power to call any number of candidates for mains and interviews without declaring the actual vacancies, it is known as arbitrariness.”

The court was hearing two pleases by Sambhavna and Evara Foundation, which have challenged the exam notification on the grounds that only approximate vacancies for the disabled are mentioned and not the 4% mandatory reservation mandated under the law.



The court asked the authorities to explain the difference of eight seats in the vacancies for disabled calculated by Sambhavna, and the number advertised in the exam notification. According to the petitioner, the number should be 32, whereas the exam notice refers to 24 vacancies under the disabled category.

“You have to explain these two aspects,” the court said.

The petitioners urged the bench to stay the mains exam scheduled from January 8 to January 17 or direct the Centre to hold exams for the disabled persons later if the two petitions were allowed.

The court refused to pass any interim directions and said that if the petitioners were successful, the reliefs would be moulded accordingly.

On the last date of hearing in September, the court had termed as “absurd” the UPSC’s argument that while the number of vacancies in the All-India Civil Services may vary before the final selection of candidates, the number of seats for the disabled would remain fixed.

Sambhavna has contended that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act mandates that every government establishment shall reserve 4% of its total vacancies for those with benchmark disabilities. It has said that the expected approximate vacancies should be 796.

The UPSC exam notice mentioned “expected approximate vacancies” -- a category that does not exist under the law.

The matter would be heard next on January 29.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta
Five states have reported bird flu outbreak: Here’s all you need to know
by Chetan Chauhan
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Gold in desi cow milk, earthquakes due to slaughter in syllabus for national cow exam
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer

latest news

Delhi govt asks schools to submit innovations done by teachers for ensuring education in COVID times
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
UK police to get stricter with fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for fourth day
by HT Correspondent
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.