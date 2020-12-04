HC seeks Centre, Dedlhi govt response on outsourcing doorstep ration delivery

The Delhi high court on Friday sought response of the Centre, Delhi government and the Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) on a plea against implementation of the “Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana” under which packed rations would be delivered to the doorstep of eligible persons.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the ministry of consumer affairs, Delhi government, and the DSCSC seeking their stand on the petition by an association representing fair price shop (FPS) dealers.

The scheme was announced by the Delhi government on July 21 and under it, wheat, flour, rice and sugar were to be packed and delivered to the doorstep of eligible beneficiaries.

The association, Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, has contended that the Delhi government scheme for doorstep delivery of rations bypasses the licensed FPS dealers without amending the necessary laws -- the National Food Security Act of 2013 and Delhi Specified Articles (regulation of distribution) Order of 1981.

The association has sought quashing of tenders issued by DSCSC in October for selecting an agency for the transportation, processing, packaging and delivery of packed wheat and rice.The association has sought a direction restraining the Delhi government from implementing the scheme, claiming that it violates their fundamental rights under the Constitution.