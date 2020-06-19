HC seeks govt response on plea seeking schemes for orphans

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea seeking a detailed scheme for the education, living and other prospects for orphans, who are suffering due to a lack of government policies for them during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and justice Prateek Jalan issued a notice to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Delhi government and its Department of Social Welfare based on a petition by asocial worker Harpal Singh Rana.

The plea filed through advocate Akhil Rana, had sought the information through the Right to Information (RTI) Act for the welfare schemes introduced by the government for the welfare, education and living arrangements for orphaned children. He said the information he received varied with respect to the orphan children.

The plea also referred to three-four cases wherein children who lost their parents and were living with grandparents and depended on them. The petition contended that a child with six siblings, whose parents died, had applied to the Social Welfare Department which told him that the department only provides old-age pension, disability pension and financial assistance (Delhi Family Benefit Scheme).

“In such cases, grandparents or other relatives who are residing with/ taking care of those children face great difficulty to maintain or educate the children due to non-availability of funds,” it said.

“It is surprising that respondents (authorities) are providing pensions to old citizens and widows but they have no schemes and projects for these children who have lost their parents and are unable/ incapable to earn their livelihood,” the plea read.

The matter will be now be heard on July 2.