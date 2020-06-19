Sections
Home / Delhi News / HC seeks police report in Safoora’s bail plea

HC seeks police report in Safoora’s bail plea

Zargar, an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, had challenged the June 4 order of the trial court which had rejected her bail plea.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:20 IST

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Safoora Zargar was arrested on April 10 by the Special Cell and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. On June 4, the city court had dismissed her bail plea. The court will hear the matter on June 22. (Twitter)

The Delhi high court on Thursday asked the city police to file a status report on a plea by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) member Safoora Zargar, who has been charged with the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots, seeking bail in the case.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher issued a notice to the police and asked it to file a status report on the bail plea. Zargar, an M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, is more than four months pregnant. She had challenged the June 4 order of the trial court which had rejected her bail plea.

She was arrested on April 10 by the Special Cell and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. On June 4, the city court had dismissed her bail plea. The court will hear the matter on June 22.

Meanwhile, Justice C Hari Shankar issued a notice to Tihar jail seeking its response on a plea by Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal who was arrested in the same case as Zargar and charged under UAPA for her role in instigating riots. The matter will now be heard on June 24.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Royal Enfield’s modified Continental GT 650 is named ‘Kamala’
Jun 19, 2020 08:22 IST
US secretary of state Mike Pompeo condoles death of Indian soldiers in face-off with Chinese troops
Jun 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Manchester United’s Solskjaer seeks leadership from Pogba on return
Jun 19, 2020 08:20 IST
Malayalam filmmaker Sachy dies at 48
Jun 19, 2020 08:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.