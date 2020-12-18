HC seeks response from NHAI, DDA, Delhi govt after plea says flyover work in Dwarka illegal

The Delhi high court on Friday sought the response of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi government and other authorities concerned on a plea which has contended that the NHAI is illegally constructing a flyover on road no. 226 in Dwarka’s Sector 22-23 as no permission was taken fell about 980 trees and 1,500 shrubs and neither was any other mandatory clearance obtained for the flyover construction.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), UTTIPEC (United Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) and the contractor on the plea filed by the cooperative group housing societies (CGHS) and residents of sectors 22 and 23, where approximately 50 apartment societies and 12 schools adjoin the road no. 226, which is owned by the DDA.

The plea, filed through advocates Anand Varma and Abhishek Prasad, said the construction is being carried without having obtained the necessary permissions/approvals from Delhi government, the DDA and the DPCC. It said that under the garb of execution of the Dwarka Expressway Package 2, the construction is being carried out “for the ulterior and extraneous purpose of providing connectivity to an exhibition and convention centre”.

The petition said the “unapproved” construction carried out by the NHAI, to which the other authorities have turned a blind eye, would lead to exponential increase in traffic, air and noise pollution, and also create traffic bottlenecks, increase road safety issues for residents, not to mention the impact wrought by the felling of trees on the residential road.

It also claimed that the residents were not consulted before the work began.

Varma told the court that from an RTI (right to information) reply given on July 22, they got to know that thre was no record of the road being handed over to the NHAI. He said the housing society also got to know that DDA had given permission to NHAI for execution of civil works -- from NH-8 to Dwarka Link Road, Delhi Gurgaon Link Expressway and from Delhi Haryana Border till Delhi Gurgaon Link Expressway.

The plea said a detailed RTI reply on August 4 sought to justify the construction of the flyover by linking it to the extraneous commercial purpose of providing “seamless connectivity to the proposed prestigious India International Convention Centre (IICC) in Sector 25, Dwarka, a project of Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC)”.

Verma said the approval conditions by UTTIPEC made it clear that the approval was only of the conceptual drawing and all required statutory clearances were to be obtained be fore work could commence.

The matter would be now heard on February 10.