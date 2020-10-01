Head constable thrashed in argument over face mask in Delhi

A Delhi Police head constable was thrashed allegedly by civil defence volunteers deployed in west Delhi’s Naraina following an argument over not wearing a face mask on Wednesday evening.

The policeman was not wearing his uniform at the time of incident. A video of the assault was widely shared on social media after which the police registered a case of assault against the volunteers on Thursday to probe the incident.

Police said the fracas took place around 7.30pm at the Naraina Vihar traffic signal when head constable Naresh, posted at the Connaught Place police station, was returning home on his motorcycle. In his complaint, Naresh said a team of civil defence volunteers who were penalising people for not wearing mask stopped him.

A senior police officer, who wished not to be named, said initial inquiry suggests that Naresh was also not wearing a face mask. “After he was stopped, he had an argument with the volunteers that later turned violent,” he said.

The officer also said they are checking who these volunteers were and on whose orders they were deployed in the area.

Police are also looking into allegations against the head constable of having misbehaved with a woman volunteer when she stopped him for not wearing a mask. However, no complaint was received against the head constable till Thursday evening, police said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (west) Sameer Sharma said a case of assault has been registered. “During preliminary probe, it was found that the argument started over the head constable not wearing a mask. We are verifying allegations made by both sides,” Sharma said.

SDM Delhi Cantonment Piyush Rohankar said the administration is waiting for the outcome of the police inquiry as it was a matter of law and order.