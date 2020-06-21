Sections
Home / Delhi News / Health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition improves after plasma therapy

Health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition improves after plasma therapy

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition has improved after receiving plasma therapy for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday night at Max hospital, Saket....

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:01 IST

By Anonna Dutt,

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain’s condition has improved after receiving plasma therapy for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday night at Max hospital, Saket.

The minister’s fever has subsided and he is off oxygen support, according to hospital sources. He is currently stable and is being monitored by a team of critical care specialists in the hospital’s intensive care unit, according to sources.

Convalescent plasma therapy uses a component of the blood called plasma, which is rich in virus-fighting antibodies, from someone who has recovered from the infection, to boost an infected person’s immunity.

The therapy is currently provided only under a multi-centric a clinical trial that is being spearheaded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). In Delhi, seven hospitals are enrolled for the trial, including Max Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.



Jain, 55, had tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, after testing negative a day before that. He had been admitted to the Delhi-government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Tahirpur on Monday night with a high-grade fever and low oxygen saturation. He had attended an all-party meeting held by the Union home minister Amit Shah the same day.

At the hospital, he had been on intermittent oxygen to manage the symptoms. He had developed pneumonia, a known complication of Covid-19. The minister, who has no comorbidities, started getting breathless and giddy on Friday morning.

The infection usually causes severe symptoms in older people and those with comorbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney or heart disease. His CT scan on Friday afternoon showed that the pneumonia patch in his lungs had increased. He was moved to the intensive care unit of the hospital in the morning.

As his symptoms worsened, the minister was shifted to Max hospital, Saket. Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday had tweeted, “Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RWAs relieved after revision of mandatory quarantine order
Jun 21, 2020 00:05 IST
Cancer care takes a hit during lockdown
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
Mad scramble for beds, ambulances, confusion before L-G’s order was revised
Jun 21, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.